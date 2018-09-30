The measurement of quality in photography is something elusive. And yet, it is of paramount importance. Rafael Rojas examines how we can trust ourselves when it comes to the evaluation of art RAFAEL ROJAS

Francis Hodgson mentions the need of having a method to measure quality in images. Being such an ‘easy’ task to produce an image (just pressing a button), and particularly today when the ubiquity of photography has reduced its apparent value to a minimum, it might be more important than ever to discern the meaningful images from those which are trivial. Hodgson, while acknowledging the difficulty in coming with a system to measure quality in photography, goes on to reach a conclusion that, eventually, quality in photography might be related to the extent that images do matter. Did the photos matter to the photographer when they were created? Do they matter in the context in which they were produced, and now seen? Should they matter to the audience today?

Today, on Flickr alone, more than 6 billion images welcome the arrival of a new million pictures every day. How can we discern what is worth a second look, even a first? How can we allocate some of our most limited resources, time and attention when it comes to the sheer amount of photographs that compete for them?

Measuring quality is also the puzzle to solve when it comes to judging photographs. How can we say that a picture is ...