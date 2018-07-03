Let go of the rigid truth about good and bad light. As Rafael Rojas says, you need to reach the conclusion that no light is bad or good and that all kinds of light are equally suitable for expressive photography RAFAEL ROJAS

Preconceptions about what suitable light is are some of the strongest barriers to creative expression in the field of photography. Unfortunately, these preconceptions are plentiful and rule out the progression of the vast majority of photographers. In a way, they are unavoidable, and the progression of most photographers is expected to be accompanied by a predictable set of changing preconceptions about what good light is.

These preconceptions already exist in the earliest stages of most photographers. In fact, they are already common among the general public who, perhaps, influenced by decades of ‘I-wish-you-were-here’ kinds of postcards, proclaim that the best condition under which to photograph is intense sun in clear blue skies. Perhaps also the human brain has a need to categorise and attach universal qualitative labels to most life situations, which has led to preconceptions in the minds of most people. Whatever the reason, it is commonly believed that good light conditions for enjoying a picnic outdoors must be equally good light conditions in which one can take a meaningful photograph.

This initial preconception about what photogenic light is strongly influences the first steps of most photographers who have started using their cameras for the first time to depict the landscape as they travel or engage in activities in the outdoors. When most of us start our photographic journeys, our image catalogues fill with ...