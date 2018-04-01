Photographing the Dolomites – James Rushforth

James Rushforth has a background in adventure sports, which makes him perfectly suited to creating this wonderfully detailed book about the Italian Alpine mountain range. Review by David Hay DAVID HAY

The author, James Rushforth, is a keen climber, ski mountaineer and highliner. He took up photography in 2011, mainly to illustrate these sports. In total, he has spent seven years exploring the Dolomites region in detail and has developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the area. More recently, in the preparation of this book, he spent over three years traveling around the Dolomites in a van gathering images of all the areas covered.

Content

The foreword and introduction are written in English, Italian and German but all of the main text is in English. The book covers 52 different photographic locations in the area and is illustrated with over 400 of his pictures. His background in adventure sports is obvious from many of the photographs in the book, as they feature people skiing and climbing. Although this type of image doesn’t often feature in landscape photography books, the author has covered the ...