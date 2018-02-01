Photographing Forest

Wistful for a time when he could photograph in solitude, Adam Burton tells us how venturing out into the quiet beauty of the forest can add something unique to your portfolio ADAM BURTON

Yesterday I was reminiscing, taking a long trip down memory lane to a time when the world was a very different place. This was a time when you could head out with your camera and pretty much be guaranteed to be the only photographer shooting at your chosen location.

Of course, this wasn’t the case with all locations; there are some places that have always been super-popular. But generally speaking, bumping into another photographer while on location was a novel experience. Most of the time you could immerse yourself in a location, safe in the knowledge that you wouldn’t get in anybody else’s way and vice versa.

There is something very special about having a location all to yourself; I think that is an essential part of ...