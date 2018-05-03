Paul Gallagher • Photographing Yellow Mountains

China is a vast country with a huge variety of subjects to photograph. Paul Gallagher found himself within extraordinary natural beauty during his recent visit there. Here is his story PAUL GALLAGHER

In early 2016 I began liaising with friends I know in China to create a trip to somewhere I had never been before, which actually resulted in visiting many places I had never even heard of. As much as I love to visit and photograph locations I am familiar with, it is often refreshing and challenging to head to somewhere completely different and see how you approach the subject with your camera and then interpret the landscape as a result of you experiencing it.

After many suggestions and ideas being shared over many phone calls, it was decided that I should visit Mount Huangshan or Yellow Mountains. Yellow Mountains are a vast and intricate mountain range consisting of thousands of granite spires that extend nearly 1,900 meters above sea level, where there are pine trees that precariously grow in seemingly impossible conditions. These mountains are situated in the Anhui province of eastern China, five hours west of Shanghai – the journey alone would prove to be an eye-opener for me.

The start of the exploration began in Shanghai itself when I stood on the Bund on the west banks of the Huangpu River watching the huge skyscrapers slowly being lit up as the sun set on what can only be described as a smoggy evening metropolis. This experience alone was ...