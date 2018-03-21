mpb.com captures £5 million from Mobeus and Beringea

Online marketplace provides superior experience when buying, selling and trading second-hand camera equipment, tapping into a billion-dollar market

Mobeus Equity Partners and Beringea have co-invested in a £5 million funding round for mpb.com, a specialist online marketplace for second-hand photographic and filmmaking equipment.

Millions of new cameras, interchangeable lenses and other equipment and accessories are sold each year, generating billions of dollars in retail revenue across Europe and the US. mpb.com facilitates the secondary market for this equipment, which has primarily been served by traditional retailers and online generalist marketplaces such as eBay. Inaccurate, unclear or inconsistent listings on first-generation peer-to-peer online marketplaces can cause significant variation in price for identical products. mpb.com’s proprietary technology manages the entire end-to-end experience for users buying, selling or trading equipment, automating the creation of listings for more than 4,000 different product types and dynamically updating prices based on supply and demand to provide users with superior transparency and consistency of product information and ensure they always receive competitive prices.

mpb.com is the leading marketplace for the trade of photography and videography equipment. Launched in 2011, the marketplace has more than 200,000 registered users and currently operates in the UK, Germany and the US. The company enjoys backing from Mobeus Equity Partners, Beringea and FJ Labs, facilitates more than 6,000 transactions per month and is on track to generate £22 million in turnover this year at a year-on-year growth rate of more than 60 per cent.

https://www.mpb.com