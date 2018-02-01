Masters of Landscape Photography

From the gorgeous work itself to Q&As with top photographers, a new book on landscapes offers great rewards to readers looking for unique insights into the creative process. Here’s David Hay with the review DAVID HAY

This new book from Ammonite Press features the work of sixteen of the top landscape photographers in the world today. These include Art Wolfe, Colin Prior, Joe Cornish, Jonathan Chritchley, Sandra Bartocha, Tom Mackie and others.

Design

The cover of the book features a beautiful image by Ross Hoddinott, on which has been superimposed a bright yellow circle containing the book’s title. It is as if you were taking a photograph of an amazing view when somebody threw a yellow Frisbee in front of you, spoiling the image. I know acid yellow is the colour of choice for book designers at the moment but please restrict it to the end papers in future.

The interior of the book is beautifully laid out with each photographer getting a six-image spread of their work. Question and answer sections break up the images and give the photographers plenty of opportunity to discuss their motivation and techniques. Unlike some other publications, the question format is not ...