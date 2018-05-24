Introducing the FUJIFILM X-T100, the stylish new addition to the X Series range of mirrorless cameras

With a sleek and retro design, the small but mighty X-T100 boasts outstanding image quality thanks to its 24.2 megapixel sensor, combined with Fujifilm’s signature colour reproduction technology. Featuring advanced automatic scene recognition, three way tilting touch screen, and the latest Bluetooth®*1 technology, it’s the ultimate everyday photographic companion.

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is delighted to announce that it will launch the FUJIFILM X-T100, the latest exciting addition to the X Series of premium mirrorless digital cameras on 24th May 2018. Sporting a sleek, retro and stylish design, it offers a host of features including a high magnification electronic viewfinder, a horizontal tilting rear LCD screen, and an extended battery life of up to 430 frames.

The small but mighty X-T100 weighs just 448g*2 with an anodized coated aluminum top cover, it delivers a retro look yet luxury feel. The powerful 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor is 14 times bigger than the sensor inside a conventional smartphone and using the latest built-in Bluetooth® technology makes image transfer quick and easy for sharing with friends.

The camera is equipped with a phase detection autofocus system and a newly developed autofocus algorithm which offers faster and more precise focusing. Combined with Fujifilm’s renowned outstanding image quality and iconic colour reproduction technology, the X-T100 is a camera that is a pleasure to own and a joy to use. It is the ideal companion for anyone on their photography journey.

Main Features

Anodized coating offers a retro and stylish design in a variety of colours. Combined with Fujifilm’s iconic colour reproduction technology that has been refined over 80 years, the camera is the perfect companion for a broad range of shooting opportunities

The X-T100 offers a variety of body colours such as Dark Silver, Black, and Champagne Gold and follows the familiar design of the popular X-T series from Fujifilm, offering three control dials on the top cover.

The X-T100 combines a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor with the image processing engine to achieve Fujifilm’s renowned photo quality. Combined with the supplied FUJINON lens, the camera boasts ultimate image resolution, lowlight capability, wide dynamic range, and outstanding colour reproduction.

Fast autofocus and variety of automatic functions for ease of use – the camera appeals to a wide range of users at any stage on their photography journey.

The X-T100 features phase detection pixels and a newly developed algorithm, originally developed for the flagship X Series’ models. The Intelligent Hybrid AF system’s fast and precise autofocus ensures that you capture those beautiful photographic moments instantly. Furthermore, the evolved SR+ Auto Mode now combines subject and scene recognition. These automatic functions make the camera approachable and easy to use for anyone.

Compatible with Fujifilm’s iconic and respected X Mount lens lineup and featuring three-way tilting LCD monitor, an electronic viewfinder, and powerful battery.

The X-T100 is compatible with Fujifilm’s award-winning X Mount lens range, including the latest small and light electronic zoom lens, the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ. As a result, the X-T100 can be used to cover any photographic subject and genre.

The 26 lenses*3 of Fujifilm’s extensive lens lineup covers a vast focal length from 15mm to 1200mm (35mm equivalent) including zoom and prime lenses. In combination with newly introduced three-way tilting LCD monitor, high resolution and high magnification (0.62x) organic EL electronic viewfinder, and powerful battery capable of 430 frames per charge, the X-T100 is versatile, reliable and the ideal companion for executing creativity.

New Bluetooth® technology for quick and seamless image transfer

The Bluetooth® low energy technology has been incorporated for quick, easy and automatic transfer of still images to paired smartphones and tablet devices, using the free smart-device app, ‘FUJIFILM Camera Remote’. The seamless transfer function provides constant image transfer even while in shooting mode, so images can be shared and uploaded at a moments’ notice. The camera is also compatible with FUJIFILM Instax SP-3 printer, so users can enjoy the fun of printing and sharing their images more than ever before.

Artistic expression made easy, with unique and iconic Film Simulation and Advanced Filter modes

The X-T100 offers 11 variations of Fujifilm’s unique Film Simulation Modes and 17 variations of Advanced Filters, making adding advanced artistic flair easy with the reproduction of film-like colour tones and artistic expression.

In addition, the setting adjustments are quick and easy, with one-step operation possible via the function dial, exposure compensation dial, and touch-and-flick function on rear LCD monitor. All these features have been designed to boost freedom in photographic expressions.

*1 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, INC. and any use of such marks by FUJIFILM Corporation is under license.

*2 Include SD card and battery

*3 As of May 2018

AVAILABILITY, IMAGES AND PRICING:

The FUJIFILM X-T100 comes in three colours, Black, Dark Silver and Champagne Gold. Partnered in a kit with the XC15-45mm zoom lens, it will be available in late June 2018 with an RRP of £619.00

