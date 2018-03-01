Greatest Landscapes

National Geographic’s new book offers unique looks at Japanese artists, drone photography and revealing photographers’ accounts. David Hay has the review DAVID HAY

This large format book of landscape photographs from around the world would make a good gift for any budding landscape photographer. It is a beautifully produced collection of images taken throughout the seasons. The majority of the images are inspiring and will certainly make the reader want to travel to these locations to take their own pictures.

Layout

The book has a foreword by George Steinmetz and is laid out in four sections, with images of spring, summer, autumn and winter.

At 400 pages, it is certainly good value for money. The images are colourful, vibrant even, as is the American way. The square format allows many of the images to be reproduced as page-filling squares or 2:1 ratio rectangular prints across two pages. Where two images are placed opposite one-another, there is some great cross-page dialog. There has been obvious care taken when selecting these images as they share common elements such as shapes, colours or lines. One of the best examples is on pages 62/63, which places an image of piles of salt on the Bolivian Altiplano opposite an image of white, pyramidal Tibetan stupas.

Content

As well as the traditional ground-based landscapes, the book contains some aerial images of the land. These are becoming more popular nowadays. Previously you had to ...