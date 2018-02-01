You should strive to become a complete master of your go-to locations. As Ian Plant says, your go-to locations are your training grounds, where you hone your skills and develop your artistic vision IAN PLANT

Although I spend much of my time traveling to exotic photo locations around the world, I have taken the time to develop several 'go-to' locations that are relatively close to my home base in Minneapolis. Having nearby go-to spots is a smart strategy, for several reasons. First and foremost, it makes sense to have nearby places where you can practice your skills. But even more than that – and since landscape photography is so dependent on weather and lighting conditions – having go-to locations means that when promising conditions head your way, you can drop everything and head out in the hopes of capturing stunning images. Even a place with relatively modest scenic potential can be transformed into something magical with the right conditions, and with some hard work and luck, your go-to images might end up being among your best, even competing with photos taken in more exotic and scenic locations.

It almost goes without saying that your go-to locations should have some scenic merit, but they don’t need to be drop-dead gorgeous. But they should be spots with some interesting compositional opportunities. Take the time to thoroughly explore your go-to locations, making a concerted effort to ...