Book Review

In a crowded marketplace it is hard to find new angles to talk about. A new book giving advice on times of the day and the best approach to getting the picture you need has David Hay nodding in agreement

With so many books about photography already on the market, it is difficult to find a ‘hook’ to hang a new title on. We have had books about taking photographs in each season of the year and books on taking photographs in specific regions or countries. Ross Hoddinott and Mark Bauer have come up with a new twist by producing their latest book about how to take photographs throughout the day. This approach has a certain logic to it, as many of the best landscape images are taken in the golden or blue hours, at either dawn or dusk, but there are also plenty of other opportunities between these two extremes.

The book starts with a chapter on equipment. As I have said before, I don’t think prospective buyers of books like this need to be told what a DSLR is. Also, some of the information given in this chapter seemed doubtful to me. “The vast majority of mirrorless cameras have a slightly squarer 4:3 ratio”. No, they don’t. Sony full frame and APS-C cameras are all 3:2 ratio. Canon M series are all 3:2. All the Fujifilm APS-C cameras are 3:2 ratio. Only micro 4/3rds cameras (and the rare medium format sensors) have the slightly squarer 4:3 image ratio.

There is useful advice on filters and tripods but I would rather some of these pages were used to describe ...