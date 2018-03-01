Extraordinary Mt Baker

Mt Baker in northern Washington State offers many diverse opportunities in terms of recreation and photography. Trevor Anderson shares his experiences on photographing this extraordinary area TREVOR ANDERSON

Baker is a stunning mountain that offers a variety of different photographic options and recreational experiences. It is one of the few mountainous areas in the Northwest that boasts year-round recreational access due to its ski area. I have had many opportunities throughout my life to hike and photograph around the mountain. I will touch on some of its statistics and historical background as well as share some of my photographic experiences in the following.

Mt Baker, known by its Lummi name of Koma Kulshan, meaning ‘snow-capped mountain with a wound at the tip’ is a 10,781-foot mountain situated in Northwest Washington. It is one of the northernmost volcanoes in the Cascade Volcanic Arc and spans from British Columbia to California. Depending on the angle from which it is viewed, Mt Baker can appear to hold a resemblance, albeit smaller in scale, to Mt Rainier; this is largely to do with the fact that both Rainier and Baker are the first and second most glaciated mountains in the Cascades respectively.

The mountain received its English name after George Vancouver named it on behalf of third lieutenant Joseph Baker of the HMS Discovery, who first spotted the mountain on April 30, 1792.

Mt Baker does have a tendency to receive more snow than some of its neighbours in the Cascade Range. The Mt Baker ...