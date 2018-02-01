Establishing a Personal Style II

Does your work stand out from the crowd? Are you talented or just plain lucky? Alain Briot offers some advice and best practices that can help you create your personal style ALAIN BRIOT

There is a myth that personal style is the outcome of talent, happenstance and/or just plain luck. While it is true that none of these factors can be ruled out in the creation of an outstanding photograph, it is also true that none of them are enough to create a body of work that stands out as being unique to a specific photographer. In other words, your personal style is the outcome of personal efforts, dedication and reflection, not just good fortune.

We all know that skills improve with practice, therefore photographing often is an important part of creating better photographs and working towards developing a style.

However, personal style is not only the result of happenstance and shooting a lot. It is also, and in my opinion first and foremost, the outcome of reflection. This is a lesser-known aspect of the process and it needs to ...