The beautiful Greek island has long held a pull for Dimitri Vasileiou. Here, he waxes lyrical about the weather and location, and how you can capture the magic Santorini has to offer DIMITRI VASILEIOU

Last June I ran my bi-annual tour on the magical island of Santorini, Greece. For me, Santorini is the ultimate place to practice what some landscape photographers might call ‘art’ photography – note that I did not say ‘fine art’, as the meaning of fine art is quite blurry. The villages are built on top of the volcanic cliffs and are a real feast for the eyes. On every street corner, tiny path or ground level, a different picture just leaps out to be captured.

Santorini can totally change the way you see through your lens, and this is something that I always try to convey and encourage the participants to embrace to offer them a different view/angle of our much-loved hobby/passion. It can be a bit intimidating at first, however, as when you spend time walking along the cliff-top villages, and losing yourself in the magic of your surroundings, everything seems to change. You leave behind all your prior knowledge, switch off this genre’s mentality and enter a completely new world; a world you never before knew existed, a world that ...