Dimitri Vasileiou • Solitude

In searching for a place to decompress and take a back-to-nature break, Dimitri Vasileiou found his perfect oasis: the remote Isle of Eigg DIMITRI VASILEIOU

For some time now, I have been desperate to spend a couple of days in almost complete isolation, far away from civilisation and the hustle of everyday life. I think it is good for our soul and sanity for frequent escapes to take place. With all the technology we allow to enter our lives, on a daily basis, frequent detoxing can be hugely beneficial – and getting ‘back to nature’ is always a good idea.

So, where can one find such a place in Scotland? Well, there are actually quite a few places around, but I decided to visit the Isle of Eigg, which lies off the northwest coast of Scotland.

I had heard much about its great beauty, but I didn’t actually appreciate how isolated it really is. Eigg is a fairly small island, with a population of just over one hundred. Perhaps the most beautiful part of the island is at the northwestern point, around the Bay of Laig; it has a sandy beach, extending to a rocky shoreline, which displays the most breathtaking formations of volcanic rocks. The backdrop? That’s also to die for, fanning out towards the Isle of Rum.

With no telephone signal and the wi-fi at the small hotel being extremely unreliable, it was the ...