Dimitri Vasileiou • Photographing Brother’s Point

Exploring a remote location offers a unique space for creativity, as we find upon joining Dimitri Vasileiou on his journey to the majestic Isle of Skye in Scotland DIMITRI VASILEIOU

As many landscape photographers would confirm, the Isle of Skye in Scotland is a place that offers inspiration for creativity. From the awe-inspiring landslide of Quiraing to the fishing village of Elgol with the extraordinary views of the Black Cuillin and from the outstanding views of Neist Point Lighthouse to hidden bay of Talisker, the Isle of Skye has a lot to offer and for any taste and style.

Brother’s Point is one of the beautifully rugged locations that Skye has to offer. Hidden from the crowds visiting Skye these days, it is one of the locations I would strongly recommend.

For a very long time I have meant to visit Brother’s Point. However, there had always been an obstacle in the way – or an excuse – every time I made an attempt.

Finally, this time I made an extra effort and dedicated an entire morning to visit, photograph and enjoy this otherwise elusive – to me – place.

Having been there for the very first time, it ...