A rarely explored part of Scotland crossed with a unique location – Cape Wrath – led to a photography trip like no other. Dimitri Vasileiou takes us to the cold and beautiful north DIMITRI VASILEIOU

It is always a nice surprise to photograph unfamiliar locations, especially ones you have seen very few or even no images off. This was the case with my trip to the most northerly part of mainland Scotland.

I had seen the name ‘Cape Wrath’ in Scotland’s maps and that name had been engraved in my memory. It sounded exotic, mysterious, macabre. So, I always thought that one day I would visit the area, and that day was near.

I decided to visit the northern part of the county of Sutherland and stay at the small but beautiful village of Durness. This allowed me access to the breathtaking coastline of northern Scotland with its white sand and extraordinary sea stacks – what a remarkable place for seascape photography.

Another beautiful part of this northern area is the locations around Oldshoremore, with its pristine beaches and wild nature. It is around the same area that one can find old, abandoned crofts with stone-built walls, rusty corrugated tin roofs and sheds with flaky paint, if you have an interest in that kind of photography.

However, the icing on the cake was going to be a visit to Cape Wrath. This is a completely isolated area with a single-track road, which leads to a lighthouse built around 1828. This required...