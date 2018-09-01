Sometimes we visit an area with pre-conceived ideas of what we will photograph. However, as David Hay says, it pays off to stay flexible and allow yourself to respond to the subject matter in front of you DAVID HAY

Lake districts are very popular areas with landscape photographers. They offer a combination of water and land, sweeping vistas and distant mountains. I have just returned from a trip to the Italian Lakes where I found it quite difficult to make conventional landscape compositions. This challenge led me to explore other options and concentrate more on capturing details, rather than the wider scene.

Lake Como is a very large body of water, over 1,400 feet deep. It is shaped like a tri-star with three branches joined at the centre. Each limb is a narrow, steep-sided channel where the surrounding mountains plunge directly into the water. There is almost no shoreline. Traditional wide-angle landscape images usually ...