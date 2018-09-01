Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
David Hay • Using Shapes in Compositions

Essays
Sometimes we visit an area with pre-conceived ideas of what we will photograph. However, as David Hay says, it pays off to stay flexible and allow yourself to respond to the subject matter in front of you
DAVID HAY

Lake districts are very popular areas with landscape photographers. They offer a combination of water and land, sweeping vistas and distant mountains. I have just returned from a trip to the Italian Lakes where I found it quite difficult to make conventional landscape compositions. This challenge led me to explore other options and concentrate more on capturing details, rather than the wider scene.

Lake Como is a very large body of water, over 1,400 feet deep. It is shaped like a tri-star with three branches joined at the centre. Each limb is a narrow, steep-sided channel where the surrounding mountains plunge directly into the water. There is almost no shoreline. Traditional wide-angle landscape images usually ...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

