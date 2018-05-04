Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
David Hay • Travel Light

If you are trekking up a mountain, every pound counts. David Hay tells us why the smart photographers are going mirrorless
DAVID HAY

I have noticed that many photographers are switching to mirrorless camera systems. The main reason they give is to save weight. This is particularly important for landscape and travel photographers, as they often have to walk long distances and climb steep slopes to take their pictures. Photography is no fun if you return with an aching back or sore knees due to carrying a heavy backpack full of camera gear.

There is now a good choice of sensor sizes in mirrorless systems, everything from micro 4/3rds to APS-C, full frame and even medium format. In fact, there is more choice than exists in conventional DSLRs. The main advantage of a smaller sensor size is that the lenses can be smaller and lighter as they produce a smaller image circle. You also gain additional depth of field at any aperture, which can be a major advantage in landscape photography. Most landscape photographs are taken at ...

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

