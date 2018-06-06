David Hay • Snow Scenes – Colour or Monochrome?

Fine art long-exposure photographs look great in modern minimalist homes. So, should you print your winter landscape images in colour or monochrome? David Hay explains DAVID HAY

Black and white images are becoming more fashionable. At a recent photographic exhibition which I visited, the best sellers were mainly the black and white images.

We had some late snow this winter, which piled in from the east, from Siberia. It provided great conditions for landscape photography across most of Scotland. Taking advantage of the weather I drove up on to the moor behind my house to photograph a deserted house and a lone tree that have been favourite subjects of mine for many years. The roof of the house has now collapsed and the lone tree seems to lean over a little more each year.

I parked about half a mile away and walked slowly towards the tree through the snowdrifts. I like to start with a telephoto zoom lens then change to a wide-angle lens as I get nearer. This alters the perspective and gives a variety of framing opportunities as you get closer. Although the tree was the main subject, I felt that it was important to ...