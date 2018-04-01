Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Cover
David Hay • Preparations For Winter Photography

Heading out to a freezing loch or mountain? You’ll need all the right kit. David Hay tells us how to stay warm and capture that gorgeous picture
DAVID HAY

The weather forecast predicted it would be the coldest night of the winter so far, -14 degrees C. It was time to sort out the equipment for the photographic shoot on the following morning. The question is, what essential equipment is required for a good day of winter photography? A metal-clad, pro-grade, weather-sealed body and lens? Nope. The most essential items of equipment for successful winter photography, in order of importance, are the following.

• A warm hat. I wear a hat with earflaps that fold down. It makes me look like a lost lumberjack, but I’m okay with that.

• Good gloves. I have tried neoprene gloves, too bulky. Fingerless mittens, your fingertips freeze. Gloves with fingertips that Velcro back, too fiddly. I have settled on thinner gloves with rubber dots on the palms, for secure lens changing and, crucially ...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

