David Hay • Preparations For Winter Photography

The weather forecast predicted it would be the coldest night of the winter so far, -14 degrees C. It was time to sort out the equipment for the photographic shoot on the following morning. The question is, what essential equipment is required for a good day of winter photography? A metal-clad, pro-grade, weather-sealed body and lens? Nope. The most essential items of equipment for successful winter photography, in order of importance, are the following.
• A warm hat. I wear a hat with earflaps that fold down. It makes me look like a lost lumberjack, but I’m okay with that.
• Good gloves. I have tried neoprene gloves, too bulky. Fingerless mittens, your fingertips freeze. Gloves with fingertips that Velcro back, too fiddly. I have settled on thinner gloves with rubber dots on the palms, for secure lens changing and, crucially ...