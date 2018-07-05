David Hay • Please Yourself

Why do we take photographs? Is it to impress others or is it simply because we enjoy going out and photographing nature? David Hay talks about subjective and personal photography DAVID HAY

In this social media era, there is a desire to get as many ‘likes’ as possible. However, people who ‘like’ your photographs may not be objective, unbiased or even knowledgeable about photography. Photographers can end up just taking pictures that they think will be well received by others, often by copying compositions of successful images they have found online. I believe that this approach can prevent photographers from ever developing a personal style or vision of their own.

Professional photographers have to please their clients. Their business succeeds or fails based on whether other people like or don’t like their images. However, amateur photographers have the luxury of photographing anything they want and only have to do so when they feel like it. I have always made a point of only taking pictures when I am in the mood and when the subject matter excites me. I have been out on pre-arranged visits with groups of photographers when the weather has turned bad, the lighting was awful and the subject matter uninspiring. My camera stays firmly in the bag as I walk around but others are snapping away left and right. When I have met them later, and asked to ...