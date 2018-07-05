Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»David Hay • Please Yourself
Essays

David Hay • Please Yourself

By on 0 Comments

David Hay • Please Yourself
Views: 513

Why do we take photographs? Is it to impress others or is it simply because we enjoy going out and photographing nature? David Hay talks about subjective and personal photography
DAVID HAY

In this social media era, there is a desire to get as many ‘likes’ as possible. However, people who ‘like’ your photographs may not be objective, unbiased or even knowledgeable about photography. Photographers can end up just taking pictures that they think will be well received by others, often by copying compositions of successful images they have found online. I believe that this approach can prevent photographers from ever developing a personal style or vision of their own.

Professional photographers have to please their clients. Their business succeeds or fails based on whether other people like or don’t like their images. However, amateur photographers have the luxury of photographing anything they want and only have to do so when they feel like it. I have always made a point of only taking pictures when I am in the mood and when the subject matter excites me. I have been out on pre-arranged visits with groups of photographers when the weather has turned bad, the lighting was awful and the subject matter uninspiring. My camera stays firmly in the bag as I walk around but others are snapping away left and right. When I have met them later, and asked to ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 89

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®