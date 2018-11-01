













Now that autumn is here, we should be looking at the beauty of the season, and what follows. David Hay tells you how he used new techniques to capture snow last winter DAVID HAY

Graphical images are the type of images that could have been drawn with pen and ink or painted with simple brushstrokes and winter is the best time to try out making them. Snowfall simplifies the surface details and offers a blank canvas on which you can construct your images, just like a sheet of white paper. Simple shapes work best, giving an abstract quality to your work. Tight framing can also lead the viewer to examine the images more closely as they try to work out what the subject matter is.

In most winters, snow falls during the coldest spells of weather. Ponds freeze over and snow accumulates on top of the ice. Last winter something unusual happened at my local pond. A late heavy snowfall came after a milder spell of weather. The snow fell directly onto the water's surface and a thick layer of slush built up. The following morning ducks emerged from sheltering under the trees and slowly pushed their way through the surface slush. In doing so they created small tracks of clear water through the thick layer of slushy snow. I noticed that...