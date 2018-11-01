Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»David Hay • Graphical Images
Essays

David Hay • Graphical Images

By on 0 Comments

David Hay • Graphical Images
Views: 735

Follow us

Now that autumn is here, we should be looking at the beauty of the season, and what follows. David Hay tells you how he used new techniques to capture snow last winter
DAVID HAY

Graphical images are the type of images that could have been drawn with pen and ink or painted with simple brushstrokes and winter is the best time to try out making them. Snowfall simplifies the surface details and offers a blank canvas on which you can construct your images, just like a sheet of white paper. Simple shapes work best, giving an abstract quality to your work. Tight framing can also lead the viewer to examine the images more closely as they try to work out what the subject matter is.

In most winters, snow falls during the coldest spells of weather. Ponds freeze over and snow accumulates on top of the ice. Last winter something unusual happened at my local pond. A late heavy snowfall came after a milder spell of weather. The snow fell directly onto the water's surface and a thick layer of slush built up. The following morning ducks emerged from sheltering under the trees and slowly pushed their way through the surface slush. In doing so they created small tracks of clear water through the thick layer of slushy snow. I noticed that...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 93

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®