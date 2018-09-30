David Hay tells us about a Scottish trip, noting the challenges and joys of taking windswept pictures of an iconic castle DAVID HAY

I have visited Dunnottar Castle, which is situated on the north-east coast of Scotland, many times in the past. Normally I concentrate on the shoreline north and south of the castle but on a recent visit, I realised I had never taken the ‘classic’ photo of the location. As dusk approached, I climbed up from the shoreline and set up my tripod to capture the last rays of light as they illuminated the castle.

When I see other photographers setting up their tripods, the great majority of them fully extend the tripod legs and take all their pictures from eye level. In the old days, when you had to look through the viewfinder to frame up the picture, this made perfect sense. Today most landscape photographers use live view. With a fixed screen, especially if you use a Hoodman-type magnifier to adjust manual focus, then eye level is still the most convenient. However, many cameras now have ...