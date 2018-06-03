Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Craig Varjabedian • Into The Great White Sands
Book Review

Craig Varjabedian • Into The Great White Sands

By on 0 Comments

Craig Varjabedian • Into The Great White Sands
Views: 1,033

Fancy poring over dramatic, rare sandy landscapes? This book about White Sands in New Mexico should be next on your to-buy list. David Hay has the review
DAVID HAY

This new book about the White Sands National Monument comprises a superb collection of photographs by Craig Varjabedian along with three essays about the area by Jeanetta Calhoun Mish, Dennis Ditmanson and Jim Eckles.

Content
There is a magical element to be found in photographs of the white sands. One moment, the gypsum dunes look white-hot, as you would expect in a desert. The area seems parched, with an occasional yucca clinging onto life in the dry wilderness. Turn the page and the next image looks like frozen snowdrifts, smoking away in the breeze. This dichotomy extends to the sense of scale. An aerial image of ATV tracks criss-crossing the dunes turns out to be a macro picture of beetle footprints in the sand.

As well as pure landscape photographs, the book contains images of human activity and there is a small section of photographs of the adjacent White Sands Missile Range. One of the most striking images in this section features a Space Shuttle Runway, now abandoned and being steadily erased by the desert. Although man-made activity can despoil a beautiful area, nature will triumph in the long term by ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 88

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®