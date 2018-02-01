Composition is King

Do you focus on location when taking a photograph? Mitch Green suggests taking time to think about composition, as it is absolutely the most important thing in a landscape photograph MITCH GREEN

From vivid sunsets to grand sweeping vistas, we are drawn to eye-catching landscapes. Yet, even to a non-photographer’s eye, there is a noticeable – even if not always conscious – difference between a pretty landscape and a moving, memorable one. A great landscape image will remain with us in our mind’s eye long after the initial viewing.

What is it? What is the difference between a passing snapshot and a lasting work of art? Well, it is many things but, above all else, it is composition.

In landscape photography, composition isn't just important: it’s vital.

Of course, technical considerations such as crisp focus and a balanced exposure are important too. However, the scenes ...