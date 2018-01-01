Are your images interesting? Do they elicit mystery and questions? Do they carry metaphorical values? Rafael Rojas explains the various communication layers RAFAEL ROJAS

The main objective of personal expressive photography is to convey the intent and message of the photographer. This responds to the will to communicate to other people the way the photographer relates to, understands, and feels about the world around them.

This communication takes place at various different levels. Each image will convey its message through different channels. Through some of these channels, the voice of the photographer is clear and strong and is heard by the conscious mind of the observer. However, with some images the photographer’s message is whispered through the subconscious mind of the observers, affecting the way we understand and decipher the visual message into a concept, emotion or mood.

When we observe an image, communication happens at several different levels. In a way, we can say that there are different layers of meaning or significance within every single photograph. Depending on the intent we select for our images, we will ...