A crucial part of your art practice is inspiration. Alan Briot tells us why visiting art galleries and museums, and building your own collection, matters to your eye and output ALAIN BRIOT

I approach photography as art and I consider collecting art to be an essential aspect of being an artist. For these reasons I decided to write a series of four essays in which I look at the process of collecting art. I will start by explaining why it became important to me. I will continue by writing about visiting museums and galleries and, finally, I will end this series by offering you suggestions about building your own art collection.

I remember the first time I purchased a work of art: it was an Ansel Adams photograph printed by Alan Ross, one of Adams’s assistants. I mail ordered it from the Ansel Adams gallery in 1986 when I moved to the USA to study at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. An ad in a photography magazine had attracted my attention towards this print, even though the reason why I read the magazine was to improve my photography, not to find artwork to purchase.

What attracted me was the print. I was in love, the term is exact, with Ansel Adams’s work and the idea of owning an original print, even if it was not printed by the man himself, fascinated me. On top of that the ...