Landscape Photography Magazine
Cover
Chasing Light

Book Review
Hundreds of visits to every location imaginable, some even via drone, have provided Stefan Forster with all the material he needs to create a truly exceptional book. David Hay had a look at the book and shares his thoughts
DAVID HAY

This collection of top quality landscape photographs from around the world establishes Stefan Forster as one of the best landscape photographers of our age. There is a map in the book showing all of the locations that he has visited to take the photographs in the book. It is fair to say that there is very little of the globe that he has not visited. He has gone back repeatedly to some locations to get the best views in the very best light. Now, you can travel to all these locations, in the comfort of your armchair, when you read his new book.

Content
The book starts with some comments from Art Wolfe before continuing with an introduction by the author. This, and all the subsequent text, is in English, German and French. The main body of the book is divided into ...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

