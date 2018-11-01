Shopping Cart

Book Review: Photographers Guide to Cornwall

In 2016, David Hay reviewed the first four books in a series of photographic guides to different parts of the UK. Since then, author Ellen Bowness has been busy and has recently completed the eighth book in the series, featuring the photographic delights of Cornwall
DAVID HAY

The format is the same as before with 50 top locations and the practicalities of visiting them.
• Compact size. Fits in your pocket or camera bag while on location
• Well priced at only £12.95
• Comprehensively illustrated with images by top photographers like Ross Hoddinott and Guy Edwardes
• Detailed maps of all the locations
• Post codes and grid references for each site
• Guidance on the best times to visit
• Contains a table of sunrise and sunset times at two week intervals throughout the year

Includes a location summary table listing...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

