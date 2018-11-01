













In 2016, David Hay reviewed the first four books in a series of photographic guides to different parts of the UK. Since then, author Ellen Bowness has been busy and has recently completed the eighth book in the series, featuring the photographic delights of Cornwall DAVID HAY

The format is the same as before with 50 top locations and the practicalities of visiting them.

• Compact size. Fits in your pocket or camera bag while on location

• Well priced at only £12.95

• Comprehensively illustrated with images by top photographers like Ross Hoddinott and Guy Edwardes

• Detailed maps of all the locations

• Post codes and grid references for each site

• Guidance on the best times to visit

• Contains a table of sunrise and sunset times at two week intervals throughout the year

Includes a location summary table listing...