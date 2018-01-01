Bird’s Eye View

If you are tired of shooting the same images as everyone else, we have a unique solution. It is time to invest in a little flying spy that, as Ian Plant says, will let you reach new heights IAN PLANT

Everyone is always looking for the next new landscape to shoot. Photographers traverse the globe, trying to find the few remaining places and compositions that don’t already have tripod holes worn into them. With latitude and longitude seemingly getting more crowded with teeming hordes of photographers, a few are experimenting with the third dimension: altitude.

Luckily, getting high has never been easier. No, I’m not talking about the artistic use of mind-altering chemicals. I’m talking about drones. Although many people (including photographers) hate them, they truly do offer an opportunity to find unique perspectives. Even I was initially skeptical, until I saw one in action. Drones are remarkable photography tools, allowing one to ...