Visual repetition of patterns, as we hear in music, can also be a key aspect of finding your path in photography. Andy Brown explains ANDY BROWN

Within the creative arts, there are fundamental cornerstones providing valuable anchor points with which your chosen media can be underpinned. In music, for example, rhythmic percussion typically provides an underlying framework to a score and acts as a timekeeper – in the same way an orchestra conductor would, albeit soundlessly. Think of popular music and the familiar drum beat that has you mesmerised, and you will understand that we are seeking, consciously or otherwise, an order of sorts in our perception of the world. This, despite however exciting it can be to buck the trend now and again, which can be equally important! Rhythm in music is simply a repetition of sound providing a defining point to a piece, and just as in literature where the pace of prose is governed by the deliberate use of sentence structure and punctuation, it can shift dynamically in its own right independent of other factors. In other words, repetition isn’t necessarily a constant, yet it is highly influential in providing that much needed hook.

Picture this then in context to your landscape imagery and how learning to recognise a visual repetition can help you inject that same sense of rhythm. Think of a lone tree, as an individual component within the frame. It is a static point and while perhaps powerful in its singularity, without the presence of ...