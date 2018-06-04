Andy Brown • Lines On The Landscape

How can you make sense out of the wondrous geometry of outdoor subjects? Andy Brown tells us how to compose the right photo by looking between the lines ANDY BROWN

Arrive at your scenic destination, unpack your gear and take a look at the Great Outdoors. Confusing, isn’t it? Often, what you are confronted by in a bid to achieve photographic wonder is a myriad of elements lacking in any kind of cohesive harmony, seemingly scattered quite at random. Of course, nature doesn’t tend to adhere to the rules of geometry and you are much more likely to encounter chaos than contoured structure!

Regardless, you could simply point your camera and shoot away, registering everything as it naturally appears, but your knowing eye seeks some sort of order and because of this tends to reject discord – it is trying to make sense and establish the reference points of what it perceives. Understanding how powerful leading lines are within a composition and learning how to harness them effectively is one of the most important compositional aids in the photographers’ repertoire. It is a tried and tested method for an extremely good reason! Combined with a knowledge of perspective, at their most powerful strong lines will lead the eye on a journey through a picture, allowing it to stop off at important elements within the frame, or creating an introduction of sorts to the primary subject. Alternatively, you may even decide to ...