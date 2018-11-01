













Harking back to its Greek etymology, the word ‘photography’ rather simply means: ‘to draw with light’. Andy Brown explains how to make the beauty of directional light work for you ANDY BROWN

Light is there at the heart of everything you commit to your landscape imagery, and without the faintest glimmer of it there is nothing your eyes, let alone your camera, can register. So, why isn’t it as simple as that? Why can’t we simply head out during the hours of daylight, point and click and achieve masterful results with magnificent lighting effects? Well, there are of course a host of reasons, but for now we will focus on one of the simplest to grasp (but perhaps one of the more easily controlled in studio-based photographic disciplines) – directional light.

Set up a tripod-mounted camera somewhere secure throughout the day, perhaps pointing at your garden, take a picture every hour, and it’s not difficult to gauge the difference in the resulting images due to the effect of the angle of light – and that’s before you begin taking account of complicating factors like kelvin (colour temperature), dusk/dawn, seasonal variants or anything else. We know the sun rises in the east, treks across the sky, and...