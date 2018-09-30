Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Alister Benn • The Power of Evaluative Judgement

What are our opinions worth? Our creative integrity is all we have, and our ability to judge our own work, and the work of others, is a crucial aspect of being landscape photographers. Alister Benn outlines how this ever-changing world is unfolding
ALISTER BENN

Landscape photography is in an ever-changing state of flux – what was once one thing is now another, and another, and another. Each of us is influenced by the globalisation of an art form open to all and each day we are confronted with thousands of images: and we judge them all.

In this month’s article I aim to delve into the phenomenon of judgement, how the external and the internal differ, and finally our relationship with it regarding our own creative integrity.

The World of Judgement
We all judge, every minute of every day. Whether we call it judging or opinion, preference, feeling or taste: semantics aside, we are stripping the world down to like, dislike or ambivalence. I like Indian food, the colour blue and bird-watching. I dislike oysters! I am truly ambivalent to the Kardashians! Every decision we ever make is based on judgement or preference. Our choices of breakfast, clothes to wear, car to drive, TV shows to watch. We judge, we choose, we prefer, we feel.

Every image that crosses our path is subjected to an instantaneous assessment. We do this ...

About Author

Alister Benn

Alister Benn is a full-time landscape photographer, author and guide. Having lived for over a decade in the Himalaya of Tibet and SW China, he now lives and works on the Isle of Skye with his wife Juanli Sun.

