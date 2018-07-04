Alister Benn • Hearing the Visual

The arts, the appreciation of art, the aesthetic and the expressive nature of our articulations are all linked. Our very existence demands expression; we are, therefore we think, and we think, therefore we express. Of all the reasons I know for making photographs, our very primal urge to express has to be near the top. But 2018 is a very different stage to that of 20 years ago, it is a crowded one to start with and the difficulty in being heard has become a labyrinth from which few return. Can you hear me screaming? I thought not.
I therefore look inward rather than out for my inspiration and validation of my work. If I create for me, there is no ambiguity, no place to hide, no reason to blame society or take the easiest road; I set my own bar, become my own judge, jury and executioner, and learn more about who I am and my relationship with the world than I ever knew existed. There is no downside to pleasing yourself.
Consequently, I find myself looking at less and less photography – of course I still see many images on a daily basis; magazines, social media, the occasional artist who sparks my interest, but I make a conscious choice to limit the amount that I expose myself to. Why? In some small way to try and protect my own opinion, allow my own voice to mature and ...