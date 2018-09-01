Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Alex Otto • Photographing Waterfalls
In Focus

Alex Otto • Photographing Waterfalls

By on 0 Comments

Alex Otto • Photographing Waterfalls
Views: 24

Do go chasing waterfalls: these cascades of colour are an often-untapped subject; Alexander Otto gives us a smart guide filled with tips and tricks on how to make the water work for you
ALEX OTTO

Among the myriads of possible motifs for landscape photography, there is one that attracts photographers frequently: the interplay between water and land – be it a creek, a shoreline or a waterfall. It is the most obvious scene to unveil the different effects of shutter speed and thus may fascinate those who are just starting out in photography. However, it also lives in the juxtaposition of the dynamism of water with the static nature of the land. This creates an interesting contrast within which we can produce countless compositions, guided by the flow of the water or directed by rocks, trees and topography of the land.

Waterfalls are especially interesting because of their vertical nature and the speed of the falling water. Also, they occur in all sorts of different surroundings – forests and wastelands, on the coast or the mountains – making them an interesting aspect that can lend itself as a central focal point of an image, while also creating opportunities for leading lines within the frame. Not only for those reasons alone I was, and still am, fascinated with shooting waterfalls. Their visual quality and versatility have a special charm which always makes me add at least two or three waterfalls to my shooting itinerary of a trip whenever possible.

This article delves deeper into these different facets and offers some artistic and technical advice you may find interesting. Whether you are planning to shoot waterfalls or already shoot them on a regular basis, I aim to add a different spin.

The first thing to take into consideration is ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 91

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

Alex Otto

Nicolas Alexander Otto is a young landscape photographer based in Germany. Starting out back in 2008, what once was a sporadic past time has slowly become a semi-professional part time job.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®