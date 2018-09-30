On a trip to photograph northeastern Italian mountains, Alex Koch encountered some problems under snowy conditions, but these turned out to be a blessing in disguise ALEX KOCH

After an eight-hour drive from the middle of Germany, we finally arrived at the Italian Dolomites. When we left rainy Germany, we had been really optimistic because as soon as we crossed the main row of the Alps, the weather changed to a mixture of clouds and sun, which offered the perfect conditions for a photography trip.

Unfortunately, when we entered the valley near Toblach, where our first overnight stay was planned, we ended up in deep snow, already from 1000m above sea level. We had planned to stay for a few nights in the mountains, at around 2000m, but now it was not certain that we could even reach that altitude.

What first looked like the end of our plans was in fact the best thing that could have happened to us. We had to implement some modifications to our tour to make sure we would get the most out of it. In the lower parts of the valley the autumn colours on the trees looked fantastic, especially the colours of larches. However, as we went higher and higher, the seasons changed into winter, where everything was covered with snow. We were lucky to be between the seasons as we could define the speed of the colour change simply by changing the speed of our climb.

So, we packed our backpacks and started the tour. On the first day we ...