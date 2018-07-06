Alain Briot • Turning Photographs Into Art

Alain Briot asks one of the biggest questions: how can you express your artistic vision and, with all the baggage that implies, turn your photography into art? ALAIN BRIOT

This series focuses on my definition and my approach to turning photographs into art. For me, art is being different, innovative and focused on aesthetics. Being different means being yourself and creating work that is yours and not copying someone else’s work. Saying this is easy. Doing it is difficult. The goal of this series is to help you along in this endeavor.

At the core of this series is the belief that we are all unique and that we can all create unique work. To learn how to achieve this, we will explore technique, practice and purpose. Each essay will feature a variety of artistic concepts and techniques that will help you turn your photographs into art. These concepts will be illustrated with photographic examples from my work.

I turn my photographs into art and I teach students how to do the same. One central aspect of my practice is that I make no secret that my photographs are not representing reality, that they are ‘manipulated’ and that my goal is to express my artistic vision, not document the subjects or locations I am photographing. Honesty is central to the legitimacy of my approach. While ‘what is art’ can be debated, what I do with my artwork has to be crystal clear. In other words, someone may or may not like what I do but there can be no doubt about the nature of what I do.

It is my hope that this series will help you find your own unique approach to turning photographs into art, as this is how the process of creating artistic photographs begins, is nurtured and eventually ...