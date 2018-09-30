Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Alain Briot • Turning Photographs Into Art IV

How best can you create the effect you want when the only colour is white? Alain Briot experienced a blizzard and tells us what it taught him about overexposure and high-key images
ALAIN BRIOT

It took me several minutes to realize I was caught in a serious snowstorm. Going from low desert to mountaintop in a few miles does that to you. I took the situation seriously when the truck started sliding sideways, then slid backwards in four-wheel drive.

I should have realized that I needed to turn back and head down the mountain. Instead, I parked, took my camera and headed out in the direction of a clump of trees that captured my attention.

Everything in the viewfinder was white except for the trees. White sky over white land with trees playing hide and seek, visible for a few seconds before disappearing again behind blowing snow.

The snow colored everything white. The trees were the only element that had substance and color, the only thing not white. It was cold, photographing was challenging and ...

About Author

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

