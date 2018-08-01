Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Alain Briot • Turning Photographs Into Art II

Whether you are taking pictures with an expensive camera or a phone, it is important to remember that your enjoyment of the art itself is what matters, as Alain Briot explains
ALAIN BRIOT

I am walking down a canyon in Northern Arizona. The morning light is high up on the canyon wall, the bottom of the canyon still in the shade. The air is cool. The sand under my feet gives way at every step, making walking challenging. I am immersed in the admiration of stone and light, enthralled by the patterns that shadows cast onto the canyon walls. The blue sky over me creates a mesmerizing blue-orange complementary color palette.

I pull out my camera, a Fuji X100s, a small lightweight camera ideal for a leisurely hike. As I prepare to take my first exposure, the red battery warning light comes on in the viewfinder, then the camera shuts off. Dead battery. I checked it at the car and it showed full so I did not take any spares. Not to be defeated I pull out my iPod touch, the only other ‘camera’ I have with me. It’s either that or not taking photographs. However, this is not an option; the light and the location are ...

About Author

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

