How do we explain what we do and how can we teach it to others? Alain Briot finds the words to express how photography is the centre of aesthetics and experience ALAIN BRIOT

Why is it so difficult to explain the things we do every day? The things we do intuitively, almost unconsciously? The reason is simple. They come naturally, almost easily, without having to purposefully think about them. In my case, it is also difficult to put into words my personal photography system, which has largely been developed through years of trial and error, and years of learning what works and what doesn’t work, until one day I found myself looking at one of my images thinking, “I really like this one. How did I get there?” You and I got to where we are, I am tempted to say, due to perseverance; we never gave up and we love photography so much that we somehow found both the motivation and the finances to continue in the face of less than satisfying results.

I am a visually oriented person. I have a long history as a visual artist working in several different forms of media. When I began photography in 1980, I had already been trained as a fine artist in painting and drawing, and I had practiced art under the guidance of my parents since my early childhood.

Furthermore, I am focused on representing what I perceive as being beautiful in the most aesthetic way I can conceive of. I practice aesthetics on a daily basis, yet I do not call it aesthetics. I don’t actually have a name for it, but I create beautiful images of natural places. That is all.

I am looking for an effective way to teach what I do without making the subject unnecessarily complicated. After all, it would be...