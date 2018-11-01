













People never seem to be able to see the wood for the trees. Adam Burton gets it off his chest: the most annoying response to the most often-asked question ADAM BURTON

I must start this article with an apology, as it is going to be ever so slightly negative. There has been something bothering me for many years now, and I feel the need to unburden myself. I hope you don’t mind.

Wherever I am set up somewhere in the landscape, taking photographs, when other people are around there is usually always curiosity. I’m sure every landscape photographer will relate to this. Sometimes people watch from a distance, wondering what you are photographing. Occasionally somebody approaches, and then you get the question that we must have all been asked a million times: ‘What are you photographing?’ I wouldn’t take any issue with that question, if I didn’t know the standard response that would follow my answer.

So, let’s set the scene. You are standing beside a totally still lake surrounded by mountains, the towering peaks reflecting in the mirror-calm water in front of you. Gorgeous, rich morning sunlight has just turned a thin layer of mist above the surface of the water to miniature, floating gold clouds. It is perfect, the conditions every landscape photographer dreams of. As you are shooting, you notice...