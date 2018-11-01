Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Adam Burton • What Are You Photographing?
Infinity

Adam Burton • What Are You Photographing?

By on 0 Comments

Adam Burton • What Are You Photographing?
Views: 815

Follow us

People never seem to be able to see the wood for the trees. Adam Burton gets it off his chest: the most annoying response to the most often-asked question
ADAM BURTON

I must start this article with an apology, as it is going to be ever so slightly negative. There has been something bothering me for many years now, and I feel the need to unburden myself. I hope you don’t mind.

Wherever I am set up somewhere in the landscape, taking photographs, when other people are around there is usually always curiosity. I’m sure every landscape photographer will relate to this. Sometimes people watch from a distance, wondering what you are photographing. Occasionally somebody approaches, and then you get the question that we must have all been asked a million times: ‘What are you photographing?’ I wouldn’t take any issue with that question, if I didn’t know the standard response that would follow my answer.

So, let’s set the scene. You are standing beside a totally still lake surrounded by mountains, the towering peaks reflecting in the mirror-calm water in front of you. Gorgeous, rich morning sunlight has just turned a thin layer of mist above the surface of the water to miniature, floating gold clouds. It is perfect, the conditions every landscape photographer dreams of. As you are shooting, you notice...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 93

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

Adam Burton

Adam Burton is one of the UKs leading landscape photographers and author of five books. Since 2008 he has been working as a full time professional landscape photographer, regularly supplying imagery and undertaking commissions for a wide range of clients.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®