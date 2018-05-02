Adam Burton • The Bad Side of Photography Workshops

Over the past decade, landscape photography workshops have become hugely popular the world over. But, as Adam Burton says, how do you find the one that works best for you? ADAM BURTON

The popularity of workshops is of little surprise seeing as landscape photography is more popular these days than it has ever been. Workshops provide photographers with a hands-on way of developing their skills, while being guided to many of the world’s most inspiring landscape locations. What’s not to like?

With so many companies offering workshops, however, how do you find one that is right for you? While there are many excellent and long established workshop companies out there, there are also a whole host of questionable outfits.

People like to share experiences from workshops they have attended in the past; sometimes they share the good stories, and always share the bad ones. Over the years I have heard some quite incredible stories from participants, recalling their experiences on various workshops in the past.

Some of these are fairly standard and often heard; the most common being accounts of tutors seemingly ...