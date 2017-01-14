Well done, Frank Hoogeboom
We wish to congratulate Frank Hoogeboom. His beautiful picture of Zeewolde, Netherlands has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
Photo of the Week • The story
I arrived just in time at this long desired location. The light was perfect but heavy rain showers were coming in so I had to be quick. I took a few sample shots with different compositions but decided this was the best composition I could get out of this location this time. I used a Lee Big Stopper to make the water smooth and a Formatt Hitech ND Grad to balance the exposure. Shortly after I exposed the image and put my gear in the bag, the rain started pouring down, forcing me to rush back to the comfort of my car. It didn't stop raining for hours but I felt good because I knew I had made the most of it and had the desired shot in the bag!
