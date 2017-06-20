Zahara, Province of Cadiz, Spain by Chano Sanchez

By Chano Sanchez »
Canon 70D | Canon 24-105mm f/4L IS | 5sec | f/8 | 100

Photo of the Week • Zahara, Province of Cadiz, Spain
Capturing and sharing images of the most wonderful places in the world, that is my passion and my goal. I understand photography as a living art, in which, either immortalising a single moment or blending different moments in a single image, we can retain for eternity not only that which took place before our eyes, but also the feelings and thoughts that passed through our minds while we took the pictures.
CHANO SANCHEZ

Story behind the picture

A few years ago, when I was returning from Granada to Arcos de la Frontera, I saw in the distance the small town of Zahara de la Sierra. I had always heard that it was a place of great beauty, so although I was in a little hurry I turned aside to take at least a quick look. It was dusk and as I approached the road and its silhouette between mountains was appearing, it surprised me more and more. I stopped my car near the dam and from there I took some pictures before continuing on my way.
I knew that this image at dusk stayed there waiting for me, it was just a matter of finding the right day to return to this jewel of the Sierra de Cadiz. Before coming to the dam, I walked through its network of Arabic streets and discovered many other photographic possibilities, so I’m sure it will not be the last photo of this charming town that I will take.

