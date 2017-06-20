Photo of the Week • Zahara, Province of Cadiz, Spain

Story behind the picture

A few years ago, when I was returning from Granada to Arcos de la Frontera, I saw in the distance the small town of Zahara de la Sierra. I had always heard that it was a place of great beauty, so although I was in a little hurry I turned aside to take at least a quick look. It was dusk and as I approached the road and its silhouette between mountains was appearing, it surprised me more and more. I stopped my car near the dam and from there I took some pictures before continuing on my way.

I knew that this image at dusk stayed there waiting for me, it was just a matter of finding the right day to return to this jewel of the Sierra de Cadiz. Before coming to the dam, I walked through its network of Arabic streets and discovered many other photographic possibilities, so I’m sure it will not be the last photo of this charming town that I will take.

