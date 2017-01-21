Photo of the Week • The story

This image was taken during a Summer trip with my husband Ryan Dyar and friend Miles Morgan in the beautiful Yankee Boy Basin area of the San Juan Mountains, Colorado. We definitely lucked out with the weather conditions while we were there, as an evening thunderstorm passed, revealing dramatic light and this vibrant rainbow. Thankfully, I was able to catch this fleeting moment, a fairytale sort of scene and atmosphere. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings I've ever had out shooting, and I feel lucky to have experienced it with some of my favorite people.