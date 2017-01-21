Yankee Boy Basin, San Juan Mountains, Colorado, USA by Candace Dyar

Sony A7R | Samyang 14mm f/2.8 | 1/20 sec | f/2.8 | 100 / 400

Well done, Candace Dyar

We wish to congratulate Candace Dyar. Her beautiful picture of Yankee Boy Basin, San Juan Mountains, Colorado has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.

Photo of the Week • The story
Candace DyarThis image was taken during a Summer trip with my husband Ryan Dyar and friend Miles Morgan in the beautiful Yankee Boy Basin area of the San Juan Mountains, Colorado. We definitely lucked out with the weather conditions while we were there, as an evening thunderstorm passed, revealing dramatic light and this vibrant rainbow. Thankfully, I was able to catch this fleeting moment, a fairytale sort of scene and atmosphere. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings I've ever had out shooting, and I feel lucky to have experienced it with some of my favorite people.
Photo of the Week submission box

