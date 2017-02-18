Yangshuo, China by Karolien Servranckx

Nikon D750 | 16-35mm f4.0 | 0.4s | f22 | 100

We wish to congratulate Karolien Servranckx. Her beautiful picture of Yangshuo, China has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.

Photo of the Week • The story
Karolien ServranckxLast month we went on holiday to China with the idea of taking a photographic trip through China. One of the 'must visit' places was Yangshuo, near Guilin. Months before traveling to China we searched the internet to find a spot to take pictures of the Li River and the mountains at dawn. We found this spot called Xianggong Shan Mountain.

At 4 o'clock we left the hotel, to start climbing the mountain half an hour later. Once at the top, we were surrounded by a bunch of photographers, all trying to take the best 'seat'.

The sunrise was just stunning to see, with the clouds hanging low and the sun in all its glory. A really nice scenic area to take pictures.

