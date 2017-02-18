Yangshuo, China by Karolien Servranckx

Photo of the Week • The story

Last month we went on holiday to China with the idea of taking a photographic trip through China. One of the 'must visit' places was Yangshuo, near Guilin. Months before traveling to China we searched the internet to find a spot to take pictures of the Li River and the mountains at dawn. We found this spot called Xianggong Shan Mountain.

At 4 o'clock we left the hotel, to start climbing the mountain half an hour later. Once at the top, we were surrounded by a bunch of photographers, all trying to take the best 'seat'.

The sunrise was just stunning to see, with the clouds hanging low and the sun in all its glory. A really nice scenic area to take pictures.

