We wish to congratulate Karolien Servranckx. Her beautiful picture of Yangshuo, China has been chosen as Photo of the Week.
At 4 o'clock we left the hotel, to start climbing the mountain half an hour later. Once at the top, we were surrounded by a bunch of photographers, all trying to take the best 'seat'.
The sunrise was just stunning to see, with the clouds hanging low and the sun in all its glory. A really nice scenic area to take pictures.
One comment on “Yangshuo, China by Karolien Servranckx”
Thanks! 🙂