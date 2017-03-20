Winter vs. Summer

Winter in the mountains brings many unique patterns and an amazing quality of light. Getting out on the open slopes at higher elevations, however, can be a bit challenging. Trevor Anderson explains

A

fter a handful of years of mild winters and low-snow packs, it appears that the winter in the Pacific Northwest is back with great force this year. The snow has been falling at both sea level and significantly in the mountains, bringing joy to both winter recreationalists and photographers alike. The snow and ice always present an ever-changing atmosphere of different shapes and patterns; changes in precipitation and wind velocity create something different to photograph on each outing. On a recent trip around the Mt. Baker Recreation Area I went to investigate which photogenic patterns were created.

Getting out onto the open slopes at higher elevations subjects one to higher winds and more challenging conditions, and though these conditions can be more physically challenging in the winter, the rewards are high as the winds carve many photogenic patterns onto the ice. I gravitate towards the spots with higher winds due to the...

