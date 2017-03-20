Winter vs. Summer

Enjoy Premium Content
Winter in the mountains brings many unique patterns and an amazing quality of light. Getting out on the open slopes at higher elevations, however, can be a bit challenging. Trevor Anderson explains
After a handful of years of mild winters and low-snow packs, it appears that the winter in the Pacific Northwest is back with great force this year. The snow has been falling at both sea level and significantly in the mountains, bringing joy to both winter recreationalists and photographers alike. The snow and ice always present an ever-changing atmosphere of different shapes and patterns; changes in precipitation and wind velocity create something different to photograph on each outing. On a recent trip around the Mt. Baker Recreation Area I went to investigate which photogenic patterns were created.

Getting out onto the open slopes at higher elevations subjects one to higher winds and more challenging conditions, and though these conditions can be more physically challenging in the winter, the rewards are high as the winds carve many photogenic patterns onto the ice. I gravitate towards the spots with higher winds due to the...

FavoriteLoadingAdd post to my favourites

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

Article Preview

This is a short preview of this premium article. To read the full feature please download the magazine. If you are not a paying member yet, you can choose one of our membership packages on this page or take advantage of our special offer below.

LPM Special Offer

I am Trevor Anderson and I am a Pacific Northwest based Photographer. With the immense natural beauty and recreational opportunities available in my region, I was drawn to exploring the moods of nature while hiking at a relatively young age.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

  • Dare to be different

    Dare to be different

    Do you get frustrated when others don’t understand or appreciate what you are trying to achieve with your photography? Alister Benn offers advice

    Read more »

  • No Statement Needed

    No Statement Needed

    Have you ever felt the need to write a statement to explain your work to others? Rafael Rojas suggests not to, just let your work speak for itself instead

    Read more »

  • Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

    Valley of Fire

    Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson

    Read more »

  • The Perfection Paradigm By Alister Benn

    The Perfection Paradigm

    Technology today can offer a security blanket that covers many of our technical weaknesses. Alister Benn suggests we should continue to strive to overcome

    Read more »

  • The Lone Tree Impact By David Hay

    The Lone Tree Impact

    Have you ever seen a tree standing alone in a landscape and thought it would make a good picture? You are not alone. David Hay has the article

    Read more »

  • The Cosmos in an Apple By Rafael Rojas

    The Cosmos in an Apple

    We all want to make extraordinary images, but to do so requires creativity and vision. Rafael Rojas talks about the process of creating extraordinary images

    Read more »

  • Symmetry and Simplicity By Dimitri Vasileiou

    Symmetry and Simplicity

    Dimitri Vasileiou takes some time to reflect on his past experiences in photography and uses them to describe how time is important to photographers

    Read more »