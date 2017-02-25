Wicklow National Park, Ireland by Paul Kiernan

We wish to congratulate Paul Kiernan. His beautiful picture of Wicklow National Park, Ireland has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
On the morning of my visit despite the initial clear morning air when I reached the the uplands a vial of mist covered the mountains giving very poor visibility and light. I reluctantly abandoned the trip but determined to capture the beauty of the area I visited again a week later at dawn. The stillness and loneliness of the mountains was awe inspiring. The only sound was the cry of the peregrine falcon.
As the sun came up the mountains revealed their splendor and the patient wait was rewarded with the beautiful colours of forest and fauna. Some mist still hung in the distant air giving a slight mystic feeling. I hiked up to the top of one of the peaks beside the beep blue Lough Dan and placing camera on tripod the shutter was released to capture the sacred beauty of this most ancient landscape.
