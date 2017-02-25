Wicklow National Park, Ireland by Paul Kiernan

Photo of the Week • The story

I started out at 6 am for the Wicklow Mountains National Park which is south of Dublin and can be reached by car in under an hour from Dublin city. This is the largest National park in Ireland spanning 200 square kilometers of mountains, valleys, streams and rather precarious mountain roads.On the morning of my visit despite the initial clear morning air when I reached the the uplands a vial of mist covered the mountains giving very poor visibility and light. I reluctantly abandoned the trip but determined to capture the beauty of the area I visited again a week later at dawn. The stillness and loneliness of the mountains was awe inspiring. The only sound was the cry of the peregrine falcon.As the sun came up the mountains revealed their splendor and the patient wait was rewarded with the beautiful colours of forest and fauna. Some mist still hung in the distant air giving a slight mystic feeling. I hiked up to the top of one of the peaks beside the beep blue Lough Dan and placing camera on tripod the shutter was released to capture the sacred beauty of this most ancient landscape.